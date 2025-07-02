Congress bringing Jamaat-e-Islami into political mainstream due to its desperate politics: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of practising "shameless" and opportunistic politics, saying on the one hand it speaks about protecting the Constitution and secularism but on the other seeks support from an organisation like Jamaat-e-Islami which seeks Islamic governance.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress openly courted support from the Islamic organisation, which he noted does not believe in secularism and the Constitution, in the recent Nilambur Assembly bypoll in the state.

He claimed that even former Kerala chief minister and late Congress leader Oommen Chandy had dubbed the organisation as anti-national, and it was kept out of mainstream politics because even the Congress found it too dangerous.

In its desperation and opportunism, the Congress has brought such an anti-national and dangerous organisation into the mainstream politics, he alleged.

The party speaks of saving the Constitution and secularism on the one hand but joins hands with an organisation which believes in neither, he said.

"It is the height of shamelessness," he alleged.

Chandrasekhar claimed that other communities have realised the way the Congress has fooled people for votes but the party is resorting to appeasement to win over Muslims by pandering to organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and Imarat-e-Shariah.

The Congress has no development agenda and its politics is based on corruption and appeasement, he alleged.

The Congress had won the bypoll last month, in a boost ahead of the assembly polls next year in Kerala, where it will be out of power for 10 years by the time of elections.