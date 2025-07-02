Education department calls for disciplinary action against TK Ashraf over Zumba criticism

The Education Department has directed disciplinary action against TK Ashraf, the General Secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation and a teacher, for criticising the introduction of Zumba sessions in schools.

In a letter addressed to the manager of the school where Ashraf is currently employed, the Deputy Director of Education in Palakkad has urged that action be taken within 24 hours. The letter stated that Ashraf insulted the department and the government through a Facebook post, which was enclosed with the communication.

Zumba sessions were introduced in schools as part of an anti-drugs campaign launched by the state government. However, several Muslim organisations have voiced opposition to the initiative.

Ashraf was one of the prominent voices criticising the programme. “Children are being sent to schools for quality education and not for a cultural practice where boys and girls intermix and dance. Some might consider this progressive, however, I am regressive in this case,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Wisdom Islamic Organisation has condemned the Education Department’s move, stating that “the concept of gender being a social construct is a door that opens to sexual anarchy.”