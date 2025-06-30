‘Zumba imported to counter yoga’s acceptance’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) has come out against the state government’s introduction of zumba sessions for school students, terming the dance an “intrusion and invasion of the cultural identity and tradition of the land.”

“Zumba was imported to counter the increasing acceptance for yoga,” alleged BVK director R Sanjayan said in a statement.

The organisation also alleged malicious intent on the part of the government in forcing a foreign dance on students in the name of an anti-drug programme.

“The government is not taking effective steps against drug cartels. It does not take steps to destroy the cartels and is engaged in the arrest and parading of drug victims before the public,” Sanjayan said, adding, “Kerala has a remarkable tradition in arts and sports. There is vested interest by some persons in imposing foreign practices like zumba without taking efforts to protect or encourage Kerala’s arts and sports.”

He said the government through zumba wants to deny opportunities to traditional sports instructors and yoga trainers who are getting wider acceptance now.

“Sports teachers selected by the PSC are not given timely appointments,” Sanjayan said, as he urged parents and teacher organisations to put up a strong protest against the zumba programme.