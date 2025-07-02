Ernakulam has highest number of students in top 100 ranks for third consecutive year

KOCHI: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 saw Ernakulam district bagging the top two ranks. John Shinoj of Muvattupuzha and Hari Kishan Baiju of Cherai ranked first and second in the KEAM 2025.

Like last year, Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of candidates in the first 100 ranks. However, the numbers dropped from 24 in 2024 KEAM to 20 this year. It was 23 in 2023.

Speaking to TNIE, Shinoj J Vattakuzhy, John's father, says, "John has always been a straight A student. He did his schooling in the ICSE syllabus. However, for the Higher Secondary course, he opted to join KE HSS at Mannanam in Kottayam. He scored 99.6 in his Plus Two examinations."

John decided to join KE HSS since they had a tie-up with the Brilliant Coaching Centre. "He was advised by his Physics teacher to do so," his father adds.