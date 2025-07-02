Five-year-old elephant Kochaiyappan dies in Kerala's Konni Elephant Camp

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kochaiyappan, a five-year-old elephant calf housed at the Konni Elephant Camp, was found dead early Wednesday morning.

When the staff came to clean the cage at around 6.00 am, they discovered the elephant lying lifeless in the spot where it had stayed overnight.

Officials stated that the calf had not shown any signs of illness in recent days.

"He was playful and without any sign of any deceases till yesterday before going to his cage. Prima facie, the death is suspected due to a virus attack. A postmortem examination is scheduled for later today to ascertain the cause of death," a staff member of the shelter said.

The pachyderm, youngest in the elephant shelter, one of the famous eco-tourism spots in the district, was the cynosure of all eyes at the elephant shelter. He was the dearest one to the children visiting the camp.

According to officials, the post-mortem will be conducted in the afternoon, led by veterinary doctors, in the presence of an expert panel.