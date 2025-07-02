Grounded British fighter jet becomes viral mascot for Kerala Tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What began last month as an emergency landing by a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has unexpectedly turned into a marketing gift for Kerala Tourism.

The jet, part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet, is awaiting repairs.

Now, that brief military issue is being reimagined -- not in air bases or defence circles, but in the world of travel and tourism.

A new poster posted by Kerala Tourism on its 'X' handle is making the rounds online. It features a stylised image of the fighter jet parked against a dreamy Kerala backdrop -- coconut trees and lush greenery.

A playful caption reads: "Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend." The quote is humorously attributed to "UK F-35B."