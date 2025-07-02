KEAM 2025 results out: Ernakulam tops engineering, Alappuzha leads in pharmacy

KOZHIKODE: The highly anticipated results of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance examinations were officially declared on Tuesday by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister R Bindu in Kozhikode. Ernakulam district emerged as a powerhouse in the engineering stream, sweeping the top two ranks, while Alappuzha celebrated its first-place achiever in the pharmacy examination.

The computer-based entrance examination for KEAM 2025 was conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025, across 138 examination centres, including those in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as Dubai.

A total of 86,549 candidates appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination, with 76,230 successfully qualifying. From these, a comprehensive engineering rank list was prepared for 67,505 candidates who had submitted their marks within the stipulated timeframe. In the Pharmacy Entrance Examination, 33,425 candidates participated, and 27,841 candidates were successfully included in the Pharmacy rank list.

Leading the engineering cohort, John Shinoj from Ernakulam secured the coveted first rank, closely followed by Hari Krishnan Baiju, also from Ernakulam, who claimed the second position. Akshay Biju from Kozhikode attained the third rank, with Adl Zayaan, also from Kozhikode, securing the fourth.

The fifth and sixth ranks went to Joshua Jacob Thomas and Emil Ipe Sacharia, both from Thiruvananthapuram. Mahir Ali T and Dani Firas Payyanakadavan, both from Kozhikode, took the seventh and eighth positions respectively, while Dhiya Roopa B R from Kollam and Jayyash Muhammed K from Malappuram rounded out the top ten.