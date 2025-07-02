Minister Saji Cherian alleges spike in 'divisive politics' in Kerala

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday flagged concerns about significant surge in divisive politics in the state.

He cited recent protests against Zumba dance, demands to rename the Suresh Gopi-starrer Janaki vs The State of Kerala and a communal campaign run by a newly formed Christian outfit which is spreading "anti-Islam" sentiments, with RSS backing, to create "political divisions among minorities", as reasons for his claim.

Speaking at an event, Cherian alleged that certain vested interests were deliberately spreading "contempt and animosity in society".

"Divisive politics is rising on a large scale in Kerala," he asserted.

The state government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had introduced the Zumba, a fitness program that involves cardio and Latin-inspired dance, to help reduce stress among school children and discourage drug abuse. However, Muslim outfits and clerics argued that Zumba was against the Islamic precepts while a right-wing cultural outfit accused the government of promoting Zumba at the cost of Yoga and other traditional art forms.

Cherian pointed out while one group opposes Zumba in schools, another is targeting the film 'Janaki', claiming its title disrespects a goddess. Sources said the film, directed by Pravin Narayanan, was denied screening clearance because 'Janaki' another name for Goddess Sita cannot be used for such a character.

Cherian criticised the Congress-led UDF for supporting demands to review the government's decision to introduce Zumba in schools.