No link between deaths of accused, Walayar victims, says CBI

KOCHI: Probing the rape and death of two minor girls in Walayar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed that the demise of a couple of accused persons and a suspect during the investigation has no reasonable connection to the siblings’ death and occurred due to unrelated reasons.

The victims’ parents, who approached the Kerala HC seeking to quash the chargesheet against them, said no investigation was conducted into the suspicious deaths of the accused — Pradeep and Madhu alias Kutti Madhu — and the suspect, John Praveen.

Opposing the petition, the CBI filed an affidavit which also stated that there was no evidence supporting the deposition of the deceased younger child, who had claimed to have seen two persons leaving the house on January 7, 2017, six days before the death of her elder sister.

Accusing the parents, the CBI stated that although the police, which initially investigated the case, attempted to collect evidence from the younger child through counselling, the children’s mother did not allow the police to examine her.