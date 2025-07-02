Non-compliance with anti-ragging rules: Five top education firms in Kerala under UGC lens

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as five top institutions in the state figure among the 89 higher education institutions across the country, identified by the University Grants Commission for failing to followanti-ragging regulations.

The UGC has issued show-cause notice to the five institutes - IIT Palakkad, Kerala Kalamandalam, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and Sree Narayana Guru Open University. In a recent communication to the institutions, the UGC directed them to implement anti-ragging regulations, and warned that failure to comply would lead to severe actions. In the wake of the directives, the five establishments have already started implementing the same.

Sudheeshna Babu, Director of Centre for Internal Quality Assurance at Sree Narayana Guru Open University, pointed out that the varsity was issued a notice due to less number of anti-ragging undertakings submitted by students. “This is an open university, and we have our limitations for interacting with students. These undertakings should be submitted by students to UGC’s anti-ragging portal,” he said.

Office of Kerala Kalamandalam vice-chancellor said that all required proceedings have already been done, but online uploading of the same got delayed. Not many anti-ragging complaints have been reported in the institution so far, pointed out the official. A similar issue was cited by the Malayalam University too.

An officer from the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University clarified that the officials were engaged in conducting examinations, due to which updation got delayed leading to the UGC issuing a notice.

Office of the VC, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, said formation of an anti-ragging committee as per the UGC directives is currently under way. Chaired by VC, the panel will include student representatives, teachers, parents, university officials and the university registrar.