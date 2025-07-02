SC grants interim bail to Kiran Kumar in Vismaya dowry death case

KOLLAM: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Kiran Kumar, who was convicted in the high-profile dowry death case of 24-year-old Vismaya V Nair. The apex court also temporarily suspended his sentence, offering relief while his appeal remains pending before the Kerala High Court.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran allowed Kumar’s appeal against the High Court’s decision and directed his release on bail.

The primary argument in the petition is that the charge of abetment to suicide does not stand, as there is no direct evidence linking Kumar to Vismaya's death. His counsel argued that the prosecution failed to establish that her suicide was a result of his actions. The petition also claimed Kumar was a victim of media persecution.