INKEL to set up solar, wind power plants in Malappuram

KOCHI: Inkel Limited, a public private partnership (PPP) initiative promoted by the state government focused on infrastructure development, is entering new verticals. Taking a big step into the renewable energy sector, the company on Tuesday announced the setting up of a 23.3 MW solar power plant in group captive power producer mode at INKEL Green Industrial Park in Malappuram.

The company is also planning to invest in logistics, hi-tech manufacturing and electric vehicles (EV). Inkel Limited managing director Dr K Ellangovan told TNIE, “The foraying into other sectors came about as part of the portfolio expansion of INKEL. Being vested in civil infrastructure was not enough. During the strategy discussions, it was noted that the future lies in logistics, renewable energy, hi-tech manufacturing and the EV sectors.”

He highlighted that when it came to renewable energy, they wanted to provide a power that is not very costly. “In the case of Kerala, two factors play a huge role when it comes to the installation of solar panels. One of them is land availability and the second is that land is quite expensive. So, you can’t sell the power thus generated. This, in turn, would lead to the imposition of a very high tariff,” Ellangovan pointed out.