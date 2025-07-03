Kerala stellar show in national school survey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala clinched top spots in various categories in the NCERT’s PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 — formerly known as the National Achievement Survey — that assesses students of Classes III, VI and IX across the country in different subjects and competency areas.

Kerala bagged the top spot among the states in Class VI category and was placed in the second and third spots in Class IX and Class III categories respectively.

The survey also showed that the state’s performance was better than the national average in Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science across all three categories.

Announcing the results of the survey here on Wednesday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty attributed the state’s commendable performance to various initiatives undertaken by the government to strengthen public education.

According to Director of General Education Shanavas S, the state is in the all-India second place after Punjab if the overall score across the three categories is taken into account.

“This is a significant growth from the overall 16th position that the state achieved in the previous edition of the survey in 2021,” he said. The survey assessed the educational standards of students in Language and Mathematics for Class III, Language, Mathematics and Science for Class VI and Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class IX. A total of 46,737 students from 6,644 schools in the state participated in the survey.