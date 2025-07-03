Kerala University V-C suspends registrar; on whose authority, asks minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political war between the state government and the Raj Bhavan took a turn for the worse on Wednesday with the Kerala University (KU) vice-chancellor suspending Registrar K S Anil Kumar for cancelling the June 25 event, hosted by a private organisation and attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, for displaying the controversial image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag on the dais, at the Senate Hall.

V-C Mohanan Kunnummal ordered Anil Kumar’s suspension two days after he submitted a preliminary report, which was critical of the registrar, to Arlekar on the incident. Higher Education Minister R Bindu and the Left-dominated Syndicate questioned the legitimacy of the V-C’s order, while Anil Kumar said he would take legal recourse.

Mohanan suspended the registrar by invoking Section 10 (13) of the Kerala University Act that empowers the V-C to act on behalf of the Syndicate in urgent situations when the apex body is not in session. In the suspension order, the V-C said disciplinary action was being taken against the registrar for his acts which were “prejudicial to the interests of the university”. P Harikumar, joint registrar (administration) has been given temporary charge of registrar.

“The official has been suspended after it was found that he has shown disrespect to the governor and taken unilateral decisions by bowing to external pressure,” the V-C said, adding the mater would be reported in the next Syndicate meeting. “The Syndicate has been entrusted with conducting a detailed inquiry,” he said.