Kerala University V-C suspends registrar; on whose authority, asks minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political war between the state government and the Raj Bhavan took a turn for the worse on Wednesday with the Kerala University (KU) vice-chancellor suspending Registrar K S Anil Kumar for cancelling the June 25 event, hosted by a private organisation and attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, for displaying the controversial image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag on the dais, at the Senate Hall.
V-C Mohanan Kunnummal ordered Anil Kumar’s suspension two days after he submitted a preliminary report, which was critical of the registrar, to Arlekar on the incident. Higher Education Minister R Bindu and the Left-dominated Syndicate questioned the legitimacy of the V-C’s order, while Anil Kumar said he would take legal recourse.
Mohanan suspended the registrar by invoking Section 10 (13) of the Kerala University Act that empowers the V-C to act on behalf of the Syndicate in urgent situations when the apex body is not in session. In the suspension order, the V-C said disciplinary action was being taken against the registrar for his acts which were “prejudicial to the interests of the university”. P Harikumar, joint registrar (administration) has been given temporary charge of registrar.
“The official has been suspended after it was found that he has shown disrespect to the governor and taken unilateral decisions by bowing to external pressure,” the V-C said, adding the mater would be reported in the next Syndicate meeting. “The Syndicate has been entrusted with conducting a detailed inquiry,” he said.
Maintaining he did not show any disrespect to the governor, Anil Kumar said he would move court against his suspension. He said he had ordered the cancellation of the event much before Arlekar arrived.
Reacting sharply to the registrar’s suspension, Bindu accused the V-C of misusing his powers. “The Syndicate is the appointing authority of the registrar. The V-C can place the matter before the Syndicate, but he is not empowered to act on his own,” she said.
Alleging that Kunnummal had been given charge of V-C in KU because of his “RSS links”, Bindu also took a dig at the governor. She said “some chancellors” were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state’s education sector through their “saffronisation attempts” and added such moves would be dealt with appropriately.
Left-backed Syndicate members rallied behind Anil Kumar and said he will continue to report for duty. Member G Muraleedharan said only the Syndicate is empowered to take disciplinary action on officers above the rank of deputy registrar. “Section 10 (13) empowers the V-C to take decisions only in emergency situations. He has no right to use those powers in a matter that needs through examination and proper discussions,” Syndicate member S Naseeb said.
SFI and DYFI activists took out separate protest marches to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the V-C’s decision. DYFI workers scaled the police barricade and tried to enter the governor’s residenc, prompting the police to use water cannons many times.