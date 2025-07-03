‘Mittayi’ turns bitter: Diabetic kids in Kerala hit hard by change in insulin regime

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 2,000 children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) from low-income families have been struggling since June 1, following a change in the insulin regimen under the Mittayi Project run by the Social Security Mission. The switch from rapid-acting to slow-acting insulin has caused delays in meals, poor blood sugar control, and serious health complications-especially for school-going children.

Children now have to wait up to an hour after their insulin shot before eating, disrupting school routines and often leaving them hungry and distressed. “The wait gets longer because blood sugar has to be checked before meals and the insulin dose adjusted. Kids start crying when they see others eating,” said Abdul Jaleel, state secretary of the Kerala Type 1 Diabetes Welfare Society.

The slow-acting insulin, though significantly cheaper - costing less than one-fifth of the rapid-acting variant - is falling short in effectiveness. It takes up to eight hours to control blood sugar, whereas rapid-acting insulin works within three hours. Parents report hypoglycemic episodes marked by trembling, dizziness, mood swings, headaches, and, in severe cases, seizures. To manage emergencies, parents pack school bags with glucose powder, honey, and juice.

“We’re forced to buy rapid-acting insulin from the market despite the cost because our children’s lives are at stake,” said Jaleel. Managing juvenile T1D can cost families around Rs 10,000 a month. A 10-year-old typically requires five cartridges, priced between Rs 930 and Rs 1,200 each.