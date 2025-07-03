Negligence blamed as woman dies in Kottayam hospital building collapse

KOTTAYAM: In what could be termed as grave negligence, a woman trapped under the debris of a collapsed building at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam died due to delays in conducting rescue operations on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Bindu, 52, a native of Thalayolapparambu in Kottayam.

A portion of a building at the Government MCH collapsed around 10.30 am. While people on the spot managed to rescue two persons with minor injuries from the debris, Health Minister Veena George and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, asserted that the building was not in use and that no one was trapped under the rubble.

The ministers’ statements allegedly contributed to a significant delay in the rescue operations, as excavators were not brought to the site until 12.30 pm, two hours after the accident.

The collapsed building, situated deep within the hospital campus, further delayed the timely arrival of rescue equipment. Hospital authorities earlier said the collapsed section was part of an old and disused bathroom complex attached to the 14th ward (Orthopaedics Department) of the hospital.