Trains to run late in Kerala due to track maintenance works

KOZHIKODE: More than half a dozen trains in Kerala are going run late by a few hours this month on selective dates to facilitate track maintenance works in various locations in the Palakkad division on multiple days.

According to a statement from Southern Railway, Train No. 22633 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction Weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on July 09th & 23rd from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be regulated by one hour and ten minutes en-route.

Train No.16307 Alappuzha – Kannur Express journey commencing on July 09th & 23rd from Alappuzha will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kannur Janshatabdi Superfast Express journey commencing on July 09th & 23rd from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction – Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express journey commencing on July 24th from Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route.

Train No.16338 Ernakulam Junction – Okha Weekly Express journey commencing on July 25thfrom Ernakulam Junction will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on July 25th from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on July 10th, 15th, 17th & August 04th from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route.