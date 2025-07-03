Passengers wait at a railway station in Kerala as Southern Railway estimates delays of up to one hour.
Passengers wait at a railway station in Kerala as Southern Railway estimates delays of up to one hour. Photo | ANI
Kerala

Trains to run late in Kerala due to track maintenance works

Several trains in Kerala will face delays on select dates in July and August due to track maintenance in the Palakkad division, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to over an hour, says Southern Railway.
Published on

KOZHIKODE: More than half a dozen trains in Kerala are going run late by a few hours this month on selective dates to facilitate track maintenance works in various locations in the Palakkad division on multiple days.

According to a statement from Southern Railway, Train No. 22633 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction Weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on July 09th & 23rd from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be regulated by one hour and ten minutes en-route.

Train No.16307 Alappuzha – Kannur Express journey commencing on July 09th & 23rd from Alappuzha will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kannur Janshatabdi Superfast Express journey commencing on July 09th & 23rd from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction – Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express journey commencing on July 24th from Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route.

Train No.16338 Ernakulam Junction – Okha Weekly Express journey commencing on July 25thfrom Ernakulam Junction will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on July 25th from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by one hour en-route.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on July 10th, 15th, 17th & August 04th from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route.

kerala
trains
delay

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com