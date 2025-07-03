Tricked into buying ‘18 litres/day’ cow, Kerala man gets consumer panel relief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not every promise is genuine. Mathai learnt it the hard way.

Three years after he was tricked into purchasing a cow that failed to give anywhere close to the ‘18 litres of milk per day’ he was assured, the Kasaragod native got relief from the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). As per Mathai, he purchased a pregnant cow from Ganesh Rao, also from Kasaragod, on April 9, 2022, for Rs 36,500. Rao promised Mathai the bovine would give 18 litres of milk per day.

However, after delivery, the cow gave just 2 litres of milk and reacted violently whenever it was milked. It refused to feed the calf and would kick it away, Mathai said.

Mathai took the matter up with Rao. However, the latter’s wife approached the police accusing him of creating nuisance at their home. During mediation by the police, Rao claimed he would prove the cow delivered the promised milk if it is milked at his residence.

On the police’s directive, the cow and calf were taken to his residence. However, Rao refused to return the animals.

Mathai then approached the District Legal Services Authority, but Rao remained ex-parte. He then moved the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

There, he got a rude shock. Rao claimed he never sold such a cow to him. Still, the commission favoured Mathai and directed Rao to refund him, and also pay him compensation and legal costs.

Aggrieved, Rao filed an appeal with the SCDRC. The bench comprising SCDRC president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, judicial member Ajith Kumar D and member K R Radhakrishnan heard the case.