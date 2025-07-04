Back-to-back health department setbacks put LDF in tight spot

KOTTAYAM: At a time when the LDF has been pulling out all the stops to win a third straight term in the state, back-to-back setbacks for the health department have placed the government in a spot.

The department was on the defensive following Dr Haris Chirackal’s recent revelations about inadequate facilities at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH). Then came Thursday’s tragic incident at Kottayam MCH, where a building collapse resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman.

Opposition parties, who have been calling for Health Minister Veena George’s resignation, have escalated their protests. Although Veena and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, who were in Kottayam, rushed to the MCH to assess the situation, their visits backfired.

Their claims that the collapsed building was not in use and no one was trapped in the debris allegedly delayed rescue operations, leading to the death of the Thalayolaparambu resident.

Their remarks sparked widespread outrage, further complicating the government’s predicament.

Holding the health minister responsible for the death of the woman, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan called for her resignation. “The delay in rescue operations was prolonged when the health and cooperation ministers arrived at the scene and officially declared that the building was not in use.

This declaration was made despite the fact that many people had accessed the building and used its facilities earlier the same morning. As a result of their announcement, crucial rescue efforts were halted, leading to a family losing their mother,” he said.