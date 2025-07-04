CM Pinarayi Vijayan departs for US amid criticism of Kerala’s health sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the United States, reportedly for medical treatment, on Friday night.

Sources said the CM will have a layover in Dubai, from where he will fly to the United States. The trip, learnt to be for 10 days, is for a medical review at the Mayo Clinic, where he has allegedly been receiving treatment for the past few years.

The CM's scheduled medical tour is taking place at a time when the state government is under criticism for its alleged inept handling of the health department. The health department has been facing chin music after a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College claimed a life on Thursday. The lack of equipment in medical colleges had also come to light, piling pressure on Health Minister Veena George.