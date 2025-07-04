Collapsed building for used over 12 years despite PWD warning in 2013

KOTTAYAM: The 68-year-old building that collapsed at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday had been deemed structurally compromised 12 years ago.

The public works department had classified the building as structurally compromised way back in 2013. However, paying no heed to the warning, surgical wards continued to operate in the building for 12 years.

Even when it was officially closed, its washrooms were evidently being used by patients and bystanders. The area that collapsed was part of the bathroom block within the three-storey surgical complex and housed five toilets.

Acknowledging the vulnerabilities highlighted in the 2013 PWD report, Health Minister Veena George blamed the then UDF government for failing to set aside funds for a new building.

“The LDF government, which took office in 2016, allocated funds for the purpose. Construction of the new surgical block commenced after it was included in the 2021-22 KIIFB project, with an estimated cost of Rs 524 crore,” she said.

In a joint press conference, Veena and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said a meeting had taken place at the hospital on May 30 to discuss the transfer of patients to the new block. However, they did not provide a clear explanation behind the delay in transfer.

Meanwhile, the Opposition accused the government of trying to time the inauguration of the new block with the assembly elections for political gain.

“It should have prioritised the safety of patients by transferring them to the new building without waiting for its inauguration,” said Chandy Oommen, the Puthuppally MLA.