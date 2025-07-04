Collapsed building for used over 12 years despite PWD warning in 2013

KOTTAYAM: The 68-year-old building that collapsed at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday had been deemed structurally compromised 12 years ago.
The public works department had classified the building as structurally compromised way back in 2013. However, paying no heed to the warning, surgical wards continued to operate in the building for 12 years.
Even when it was officially closed, its washrooms were evidently being used by patients and bystanders. The area that collapsed was part of the bathroom block within the three-storey surgical complex and housed five toilets.
Acknowledging the vulnerabilities highlighted in the 2013 PWD report, Health Minister Veena George blamed the then UDF government for failing to set aside funds for a new building.
“The LDF government, which took office in 2016, allocated funds for the purpose. Construction of the new surgical block commenced after it was included in the 2021-22 KIIFB project, with an estimated cost of Rs 524 crore,” she said.
In a joint press conference, Veena and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said a meeting had taken place at the hospital on May 30 to discuss the transfer of patients to the new block. However, they did not provide a clear explanation behind the delay in transfer.
Meanwhile, the Opposition accused the government of trying to time the inauguration of the new block with the assembly elections for political gain.
“It should have prioritised the safety of patients by transferring them to the new building without waiting for its inauguration,” said Chandy Oommen, the Puthuppally MLA.
HOW EVENTS UNFOLDED
10.40am: Building collapses
10.45am: Information received at security aid-post at the entrance
11. 10am : Min Vasavan arrives
11.20am: Health Minister Veena George arrives
12.40pm: Excavators brought in
1pm: Bindu recovered from debris
1.15pm : Bindu declared dead
Health Minister Veena George hospitalised following discomfort
Kollam: Health Minister Veena George was admitted to the Kottarakara Taluk Hospital on Thursday evening after experiencing physical discomfort while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram. According to hospital sources, her blood pressure spiked when her official vehicle reached Enathu. She was admitted to the hospital around 7.15 pm and administered intravenous medication. After an hour of observation in the casualty ward, she was discharged. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who was en route to Thiruvananthapuram after attending an event in Thodupuzha, visited the hospital to check on the minister’s condition. Kollam Rural SP Sabu Mathew also visited the hospital.