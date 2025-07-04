Government supports suspended Kerala University registrar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the suspension of Kerala University registrar K S Anil Kumar over the Bharat Mata portrait row, the state government and pro-Left Syndicate members came out in support of the official, terming the action against him as a “misuse of authority” by Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said Anil could continue in office as only the university Syndicate has the right to take action against him. General Education Minister V Sivankutty also strongly criticised the VC, accusing him of “acting like a goon” of the governor.

Left-backed Syndicate members, teachers and employees held protests at the university in solidarity with the registrar and accused the Sangh Parivar of creating a situation similar to the days of the Emergency. The registrar came to the university premises later in the day where he was given a rousing reception by SFI workers and members of pro-Left university employees unions. The registrar, who was handed over a copy of the Constitution by the SFI workers, left the university soon after.

It is reliably learnt that the registrar is likely to approach the court against his suspension. “The prayer before the court would be to issue directions to the VC to convene the Syndicate meeting at the earliest,” said a source close to the official.

Meanwhile, Digital University Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas, who was given the additional charge of VC of Kerala University owing to Kunnummal’s absence, assumed office on Thursday. She was welcomed by pro-Right wing Syndicate members and employees’ organisation representatives.

The pro-Right wing Syndicate members termed SFI workers entering the university in protest as a serious security lapse.