'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' @ 45: Flashback to a bloom that endures

45 years have passed. The world has changed. Kerala has changed. Seasons have changed. And, of course, Malayalam cinema has changed. Yet, amid all that, an old bloom still retains its unique, intoxicating fragrance — Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

Released in 1980 with no stars or fanfare, it was a film of young dreams. It, however, emerged as a milestone. In a way, a new-gen trendsetter of that era.

At the helm was a young postgraduate making his debut as a director: Fazil. The film also saw the launch of several fresh faces Mohanlal, Shankar (in lead role), Poornima Jayaram, Sibi Malayil (as assistant director). Even the evergreen music, top on playlists even after nearly five decades, came from a debutant — Jerry Amaldev. The only seasoned name involved was Navodaya Appachan, who produced the film.

The rest, as the cliche goes, is history.