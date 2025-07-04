Mata Amritanandamayi receives Vivekananda International Peace Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi was conferred with the Vivekananda International Peace Award at a ceremony held at the Amritapuri Ashram on Thursday. The award, instituted by the Vivekananda International Relations Foundation, comprises a plaque and a certificate of commendation.

Receiving the honour, Amma urged everyone to learn and uphold the principles of Sanatana Dharma, which she said reflect India’s timeless culture and values. She highlighted that this was also the core message of Swami Vivekananda’s life and that global peace is possible if humanity learns to treat nature as shared inheritance.

The award was presented by Gagan Malhotra, convener of the foundation, and Ravikumar Iyer, its chief patron.

Speaking at the event, Ravikumar Iyer said that peace accompanies Amma wherever she travels, and that her presence helps spread India’s Sanatana message, rooted in Dharma and truth, to the world.

Other speakers included Gagan Malhotra, Sarika Panhalkar, CEO of Tarpan Foundation, Shreya Bharathiya, managing trustee of Swanath Foundation, A Rajasekaran, chairman of Chakra Foundation, and others.