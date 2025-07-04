Panel clears Dr Haris, says his claims partially valid; minister to take final call

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Final decision on the action against Dr Haris Chirakkal, who publicly criticised authorities for their failure in procuring essential surgical equipment, is likely to be delayed in the wake of Thursday’s tragedy in Kottayam. Director of Medical Education-in-charge Dr Vishwanathan K V is expected to submit a report to Health Minister Veena George when she returns to Thiruvananthapuram.

While acknowledging that he breached service rules by voicing criticism publicly, the four-member committee that investigated the allegations raised by Dr Haris has recommended no disciplinary action against the head of the urology department in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The panel of senior doctors from the Alappuzha and Kottayam MCHs, which reviewed Haris’s claims of delays in urology surgeries, found his concerns partially valid, but concluded the allegations did not hold up in full. The report also highlighted procurement delays due to bureaucratic bottlenecks and proposed corrective measures to streamline the process.