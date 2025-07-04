'Songs of Manjil Virinja Pookkal were created spontaneously,' says Jerry Amaldev as the film completes 45 years

Jerry Amaldev, the maestro whose tunes live on in every Malayali’s nostalgia playlist, made his debut with Manjil Virinja Pookkal. In a quick chat, he shares with TNIE the story of how it all began.

“I used to think that without knowing western music, one couldn’t truly do music direction. Back then, most music directors simply took the lyrics and set a tune. Even now, very few handle every aspect of a song themselves. The final version we hear is often the work of many hands. I felt that was not right,” he says.

“I admired the great composers from the West, like Beethoven, who created every part of the composition themselves. I had this strong desire to work in cinema, but was clear that I would not allow anyone to interfere in my songs.”

Jerry went to the US and completed a master’s degree in composition. After returning to India, a relative mentioned to him that Navodaya Appachan was planning a new film, and he reached out.

“When I met him, Appachan told me, ‘My son (Jijo Punnoose) and Fazil are planning to make a film. They don’t want Prem Nazir or Sheela... they want newcomers. These boys don’t know a thing about cinema! Without Nazir or Sheela, who is going to watch? Just to keep them happy, I thought we would make a small film and get it over with.’ Then he asked if I would be willing to do the music.”

That moment led Amaldev into a room with the film’s young core team — Fazil, Jijo, Sibi Malayil, and Madhu Muttam. What followed was destiny.