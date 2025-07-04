Suspected Nipah case reported in Kerala's Palakkad district

PALAKKAD: Health authorities in Palakkad have been placed on high alert after a 39-year-old woman from Kizhakkumpuram in Thachanattukara grama panchayat in the district, was admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna with suspected Nipah virus infection. The woman is currently on ventilator support and is reported to be in critical condition, according to officials at the Palakkad District Medical Office (DMO).

Preliminary tests suggest a possible Nipah virus infection, and samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation. The final test results are expected on Friday, said sources at the DMO.

“The woman initially sought treatment for high fever and cold at a local clinic on June 26. She was later admitted to a nearby nursing home for two days, before being shifted to the private hospital in Perinthalmanna on June 30, after her condition worsened,” said a source.

Though the exact source of the infection remains unconfirmed, health officials have noted a significant presence of bats in the vicinity of the woman’s home, raising suspicions of a zoonotic transmission - a common concern with Nipah outbreaks.

“She is the mother of three and lives with her in-laws. Her husband, who works in the UAE, returned home on Thursday,” said Muhammed Saleem K P, president of Thachanattukara grama panchayat. “The health department has started contact tracing and is monitoring all individuals who may have interacted with her,” he added.

Authorities have intensified surveillance in the area.