Transport minister ‘drives away’ with Ernakulam KSRTC depot’s profit-making services

KOCHI: In a strategy that makes no monetary sense, loss-making KSRTC has been terminating profitable services from Ernakulam and diverting them to other depots.

The public entity has now discontinued two profitable routes from Ernakulam: The Coimbatore bypass rider (super fast) and Kanyakumari (super fast). These services will now originate from Pathanapuram depot. The vehicles and crew have already been shifted. The move comes on the back of the operation of the Ernakulam-Mookambika super deluxe service being transferred to Alappuzha depot.

Discontinuation of the Coimbatore (starting at 11.20am) and Kanyakumari (7pm) services comes even as Ernakulam depot was directed to resume operation of the Erattupetta service (5.30pm) from Friday. The same was terminated due to low revenue collection.

There are no other services to the respective destinations in their time slots. “Only two buses operate on the interstate Kanyakumari route — one at 2.30pm and the other at 7pm. The second service — via Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram — has been in operation for the past many years and many commuters depended on it. Unfortunately, it’s being shifted,” sources said.