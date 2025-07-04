Woman dies in Kottayam medical college collapse, alleged delay in rescue sparks political row

KOTTAYAM: A 52-year-old woman died and two others were injured when a portion of a decades-old and dilapidated building at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, collapsed on Thursday. The death of D Bindu, who was trapped under the debris for more than two hours, has sparked allegations of delay in rescue operations.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with Opposition parties alleging negligence on the part of Health Minister Veena George and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan — who arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident — as well as the hospital authorities in carrying out timely rescue operations. The rescue efforts were reportedly delayed as the ministers told the media that the building was not in use.

Bindu, a native of Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam, was at the hospital for the treatment of her daughter. Aleena Vincent, 13, a native of Wayanad, escaped with minor injuries, while Amal Pradeep, an employee at the hospital, suffered minor injuries while evacuating patients from the dilapidated building.

A portion of the 68-year-old building housing a bathroom complex attached to the 14th ward (orthopaedics department) of the hospital collapsed around 10.30am. Those who were present at the spot managed to rescue two persons from the debris.

Meanwhile, Veena and Vasavan, who arrived at the scene soon after, asserted that the building was not in use and there were no reports of anyone remaining trapped under the rubble. The ministers’ statements allegedly contributed to a significant delay in the rescue operations.