Collapsed building at Kottayam MCH lacked LSG’s fitness certificate

KOTTAYAM: Ongoing protests have brought to light reports that suggest the collapsed building lacked a fitness certificate from the local governing body.

According to Arun K Philip, vice-president of Arpookkara grama panchayat, the hospital authorities didn’t secure a fitness certificate from the panchayat. He said notice will be served to MCH authorities to assess the condition of the existing buildings on the hospital premises.

According to panchayat officials, many buildings within the Kottayam MCH are in a state of disrepair, with no maintenance conducted for several years. They said in some areas, cement layers have crumbled and fallen, while tree roots have penetrated the buildings. Additionally, panchayat authorities have alleged a lack of cooperation from the medical college regarding the condition of the campus buildings, noting that some structures have not even been assigned identification numbers by the panchayat.

“The panchayat is not kept informed about any matters concerning the MCH. The hospital authorities appear to be operating in defiance of the law. Even in newly constructed buildings, there are inadequate facilities for rescue operations. When the panchayat raises such concerns, the hospital authorities respond with indifference,” he said.