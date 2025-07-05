Guruvayur temple offerings a mixed bag of butter, brooms & cars

THRISSUR: From rice flakes to vehicles, kathali bananas to cash, the offerings made at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple are as varied as the lakhs of devotees visiting the temple every month.

People of different age groups and genders, and from various backgrounds and localities, visit the temple. The rush is especially high on festivals and special occasions. And it is very rare to see a devotee visiting empty-handed; at least a `1 coin will be given as offering to their favourite deity.

In June, the temple’s income from hundi collections alone was Rs 7.25 crore in cash, 2.672 kg of gold and 14.24 kg of silver. At least 1.5 kg of gold and 3 kg of silver are received as offering through hundi alone every month.

Says Pramod Kalarickal, deputy administrator of Guruvayur temple, “It is a relationship between devotees and Lord Krishna. They can offer anything they want. From pencils and pens from students to costly things like vehicles, besides gold and silver, are offered here.” Ghee, butter (of course) and kathali banana variety top the list of offerings. “Whatever the temple can put to use is retained and the rest is auctioned.

Among the popular offerings are yam for good health, mustard seeds for health and prosperity, cradle for parenthood, broom for hair growth, and kunnikkuru for children’s well-being. Vegetables and fruits that are offered are used to prepare the food served for prasada oottu. Sacks of rice given as offerings are used to make payasam or nivedyam for the deity,” he says.

About 50 years ago, Balakrishnan Nedungadi, a devotee from Madras, made a rare offering at the temple – a wheelchair.