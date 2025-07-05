Health minister Veena George draws Opposition ire, demand for resignation intensifies

PATHANAMTHITTA: Opposition parties have intensified protests against Health Minister Veena George following the death of a woman in the Kottayam Medical College building collapse.

On Friday, Youth Congress activists staged a dramatic protest at the minister’s family residence in Mylapra, carrying a symbolic coffin while demanding her resignation.

The protestors attempted to bring the coffin into the compound, prompting police intervention. One of the slogans pasted on banners read, “This ship is going to sink,” a phrase prominently displayed by Youth Congress state office-bearer Nahas Pathanamthitta, who climbed atop the barricades during the protest.

The KSU also joined the protest at Mylapra, adding to the political heat.

The protest, led by the District Congress Committee, was blocked near the minister’s office, resulting in a tense standoff. Youth Congress workers, led by constituency president Nejo, clashed with the police as they attempted to breach the barricades. Several workers were taken into custody after being forcibly removed by the police. The political backlash has also exposed cracks within the CPI(M)’s own ranks.

Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham admitted that social media posts by certain party functionaries could have been avoided.

He stated that the Facebook post by Johnson P J, a local committee member, should have been withdrawn. However, he maintained that a separate comment by Eraviperoor area committee member N Rajeev did not appear to target the minister directly. With both Opposition parties and dissent within the CPI(M) growing louder, the fallout from the Kottayam incident shows no signs of abating.

Meanwhile, the BJP took to the streets in Pathanamthitta, marching to Veena George’s constituency office with provocative banners, including ones with graphics demanding her resignation.