Kottayam medical college collapse: Minister Vasavan visits Bindu’s family, hands over solatium

KOTTAYAM: Amid allegations against ministers for disregarding the family of Bindu, who was killed when a building collapsed at the Government Medical College hospital in Kottayam, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan visited Bindu’s house at Thalayolaparambu near Vaikom on Friday evening.

During the visit, Vasavan offered condolences to the grieving family and handed over an amount of Rs 50,000 to Bindu’s mother Seetha Lakshmi as immediate assistance for the family.

According to Vasavan, the amount was allocated from the fund of the Hospital Development Committee (HDC) of Kottayam Government MCH. He added that the government would announce further compensation for the family after a meeting of the state cabinet soon. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured all assistance to the family.

The ongoing treatment for Bindu’s daughter, including her surgery, will be provided at no cost. Additionally, a family member will be offered a temporary job through the Hospital Development Committee. The government stands firmly with the family during this difficult time,” he said.

Vasavan added that the government has taken all the steps to support and protect the family. Moreover, the government also took immediate steps to transfer all patients from the compromised building as well. A report has been sought from the district collector and further steps will be taken based on its findings, he said.