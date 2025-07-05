Nipah strikes again in Kerala: Teen who died tests positive, one critical

PALAKKAD/ KOZHIKODE : Triggering fresh concerns, the deadly Nipah virus has resurfaced in Kerala, claiming the life of an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram. Another person, a 39-year-old woman from Palakkad, is in a critical condition after having contracted the virus.
The samples of the two tested positive at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Friday.
The teenager had died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on July 1, while the woman is under treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram.
The fresh Nipah cases have prompted heightened vigil in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts. Health Minister Veena George has directed authorities in the three districts to remain on high alert and initiate coordinated containment and surveillance activities.
On June 28, the teenager from Makkaraparamb in Malappuram was taken to Kozhikode from a private hospital in Kottakkal with high fever and severe vomitting. According to doctors, the Plus-II student was brain dead when she was brought to the hospital. As many as 43 healthcare workers who came in contact with the girl have been quarantined.
The patient from Palakkad is currently on ventilator support. “The woman developed fever nearly 20 days ago and sought treatment at two places — a local clinic near her home in Palode and a facility in Karingillathani. Her movement across multiple clinics has expanded the scope of contact tracing and risk assessment,” said a senior health officer from Palakkad.
According to the health department, 211 people from Malappuram, 91 from Palakkad and 43 from Kozhikode are in the contact list of the two persons.
Amid concerns of the virus spread, the health minister said any unnatural deaths reported during this period must be thoroughly investigated to rule out possible Nipah links.
To strengthen surveillance and containment efforts, 26 rapid response committees have been formed in each of the three districts. Police assistance will also be sought to prepare detailed contact tracing lists.
Public announcements have been mandated in all containment zones to inform residents about restrictions and precautions. The district collectors have been directed to lead local containment and monitoring operations. Both state and district-level helplines will be activated for public aid and updates.
As a precautionary measure, Kozhikode Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has ordered allocation of a section of a pay ward at the Kozhikode MCH to admit suspected Nipah patients.
In Malappuram, a meeting of district programme officers, epidemiologists and related officials was held under the chairmanship of District Medical Officer R Renuka on Friday to assess the situation.
A team of healthcare specialists led by District Surveillance Officer Dr C Shubin conducted an inspection at the place where the suspected case was reported.
“Those included in the contact list of the patient should follow quarantine until the day advised by health workers and should avoid interacting with family members, the public, etc,” the DMO said.
Health department officials have urged the public to seek help if anyone exhibits symptoms.
