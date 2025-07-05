Nipah strikes again in Kerala: Teen who died tests positive, one critical

PALAKKAD/ KOZHIKODE : Triggering fresh concerns, the deadly Nipah virus has resurfaced in Kerala, claiming the life of an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram. Another person, a 39-year-old woman from Palakkad, is in a critical condition after having contracted the virus.

The samples of the two tested positive at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Friday.

The teenager had died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on July 1, while the woman is under treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram.

The fresh Nipah cases have prompted heightened vigil in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts. Health Minister Veena George has directed authorities in the three districts to remain on high alert and initiate coordinated containment and surveillance activities.

On June 28, the teenager from Makkaraparamb in Malappuram was taken to Kozhikode from a private hospital in Kottakkal with high fever and severe vomitting. According to doctors, the Plus-II student was brain dead when she was brought to the hospital. As many as 43 healthcare workers who came in contact with the girl have been quarantined.

The patient from Palakkad is currently on ventilator support. “The woman developed fever nearly 20 days ago and sought treatment at two places — a local clinic near her home in Palode and a facility in Karingillathani. Her movement across multiple clinics has expanded the scope of contact tracing and risk assessment,” said a senior health officer from Palakkad.

According to the health department, 211 people from Malappuram, 91 from Palakkad and 43 from Kozhikode are in the contact list of the two persons.