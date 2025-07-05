Opposition making concerted effort to malign Kerala government: CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat which met on Friday alleged that the UDF is making concerted efforts to malign the LDF government and its ministers just months ahead of the assembly election.

In the secretariat, the leadership concluded that the UDF's strategy was hatched by its political strategist Sunil Kanogolu. According to the leaders, there are two areas the UDF aimed at -- General Education, Higher Education and the Health sectors -- as these are the indicators which marked the state’s achievements compared to other states.

“The state intelligence has also submitted a report to the Home department that the opposition is to target these two sectors in view of the coming elections,” a CPM leader told TNIE.

Given the militant stand taken by the opposition against the Health Minister, the party has decided to defend Veena George at any cost. The party has also asked the leaders to present before the public the comparison between the achievements obtained at the time of the last UDF government and the Pinarayi Vijayan government 2.