425 on Nipah contact list in three districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Nipah resurgence, the health department has strengthened surveillance in the state. A total of 425 people are on the contact list of persons confirmed with Nipah virus in the state. On Saturday, Health Minister Veena George convened a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 39-year-old Nipah patient from Palakkad continues to be critical. Currently, there are 228 contact cases in Malappuram, 110 in Palakkad and 87 in Kozhikode districts.

The minister has instructed increased surveillance of fever cases in the affected areas. In Malappuram, 12 persons with Nipah symptoms are under treatment, with five admitted to ICU. One person from the contact list in the district tested negative.

Of the total people in the contact list, 61 from Palakkad and all 87 from Kozhikode are health workers.

Meanwhile, two children from Kizhakkumpuram in Palakkad have been admitted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital with symptoms similar to those of Nipah infection. Both children are currently in stable condition and under close medical observation.

According to officials, the route maps of the patients from Malappuram and Palakkad have been released. Also, measures have been implemented to identify the source of the outbreak.