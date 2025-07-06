Advanced arms on Kerala Police modernisation radar

KOCHI: In a major step towards upgrading its law enforcement capabilities, Kerala Police is set to revamp its arsenal with the induction of advanced firearms and equipment. As part of its 2025-26 modernisation plan, the police department plans to procure 530 new weapons and over three lakh rounds of ammunition.

Among the prospective acquisitions are 100 INSAS rifles, 100 AK-203 rifles, 100 Heckler & Koch submachine guns, 30 high-precision sniper rifles, and 200 pistols. The sniper rifles under consideration include the Indian-made Saber 338 and the German-made Heckler & Koch PSG1 — both known for their long-range accuracy and used widely by elite forces.

The procurement of 200 Glock or Masada pistols is also in the pipeline. A fund of Rs 7.75 crore has been earmarked for weapon purchases this financial year, a senior police officer told the TNIE.

“One of the key focus areas in our modernisation plan is the procurement of new-generation weapons for our specialised units. Commando units and special operation groups (SOG) will be prioritised. A tender for 100 AK-203 rifles has already been floated. The aim is to strengthen the firepower and tactical capabilities of our forces,” the officer said.

Kerala Police began using Heckler & Koch submachine guns in 2020, initially deploying them with the Thunderbolt Commando units. Earlier this year, the force also procured around 100 TriCa rifles manufactured by the Ordnance Factory in Tiruchirappalli. Additionally, a small number of Ishapore sniper rifles have been inducted since 2021.

“Now, we are planning to induct more advanced sniper rifles. The Saber 338, developed by an Indian firm and currently used by elite military and paramilitary forces, is one of the options. We are also evaluating the Heckler & Koch PSG1, a globally renowned sniper rifle. Around 30 sniper rifles are being considered.