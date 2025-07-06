BJP leader Shone George barred from making defamatory statements against CMRL

KOCHI: A subordinate court in Kochi has issued an injunction order against BJP leader Shone George restraining him from making any defamatory statements against Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) in connection with the ongoing pay-off case being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The interim injunction, issued by Additional Sub Judge Reshma Sasidharan, The Subordinate Judge’s Court, Ernakulam, also barred Shone, his agents, or associates from directly or indirectly disseminating, transmitting, publishing, or republishing any of the defamatory content in print, electronic, internet, or any other media until further orders.

CMRL sought removal of these reports from various online platforms.

“From the documents produced and the decisions cited prima facie the plaintiff (CMRL) has proved that they have got every right to protect their reputation till they are found guilty of the allegation levelled against them,” the counsel for CMRL argued. The court issued the order on June 25.