Caregiver from Wayanad found dead in Jersusalem, kin raise doubts

KALPETTA: The family and relatives of a Sultan Bathery native who had been working as a caregiver in Israel, have raised doubts and sought clarity over his death.

As per the information received by the family in Sultan Bathery, Jinesh P Sukumaran, 38, was found hanging in a house where he worked in Jerusalem on Friday.

He was employed at the house for nursing a bedridden elderly man, but the man’s 80-year-old Israeli wife was also found stabbed to death in the house.

There is suspicion over whether Jinesh and the woman were killed by some assailants or Jinesh died by suicide after stabbing the elderly woman to death.

“We have been receiving messages from Keralites in Israel about my brother’s death, but there is no clarity on what exactly happened. He used to tell us about the work pressure. Earlier, he was working in Sultan Bathery as a medical representative. He went to Jerusalem a month ago as a caregiver.

"Our mother has been working in the UAE for years as a caregiver. Earlier there were news about suicide and murder. But some informants shared that some valuables are missing in the house where my brother was working in Jerusalem and his patient, who is bedridden, had testified that they were attacked by some assailants. Since the police investigation is going on there, we do not have much information about when the body will be released,” said Jinitha, sister of Jinesh.

On Friday noon, the 80-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds all over her body. Jinesh’s body was found hanging in the next room.

Jinesh is survived by his wife Reshma and 7-year-old daughter.