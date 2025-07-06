CBI takes over probe into 2023 Malayali youth missing case

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a youth from Malappuram who went to the UAE in 2022 in search of employment. The case was handed over to the CBI following a directive from the Kerala High Court. The missing person is Jamsheer, 24, son of Abdul Latheef, a native of Alamcode. Jamsheer had been working in Ernakulam before travelling to the UAE on a visiting visa in November 2022. He initially worked in a company in Fujairah and later renewed his visa in January 2023 for two more months.

On March 22, 2023, Jamsheer’s visa expired. He informed his family on March 29 that his employer was expected to issue a new employment visa in April. On April 4, he messaged his family saying he was applying for an employment visa.

However, on April 6, Jamsheer’s brother received a WhatsApp message from his number stating that he had been arrested at Nepal airport with 1.5kg of gold and would be released on bail soon.

Since then, all communication with him has ceased, and his phone remains switched off. The family contacted UAE authorities, who confirmed that Jamsheer had left the country on March 22 and boarded a flight to Hyderabad, arriving the next day.