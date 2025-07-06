Driver trapped for two hours as KSRTC buses collide near Neyyar Dam, 15 injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC fast passenger bus and an ordinary service bus allegedly collided near Neyyar Dam on Sunday morning, leaving around 15 passengers injured. The accident occurred around 8 a.m. on a narrow stretch near the dam.

The fast passenger bus was heading to Neyyar Dam from Kattakada, while the ordinary service bus was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram from Amboori.

Though several passengers were injured in the crash, none of the injuries are believed to be serious.

One of the more serious cases involved the driver of the ordinary bus, who got his leg trapped between metal rods inside the vehicle. After nearly two hours of rescue efforts, he was safely pulled out.

Fire force teams from Neyyar Dam, Kattakada, Chenkalchoola, and a special list crew carried out the rescue operations. All the injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals and to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. There are no casualties.