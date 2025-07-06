Kerala University in turmoil as Syndicate members clash over registrar's suspension

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama was witnessed at a special meeting of the Kerala University Syndicate on Sunday after pro-Left members claimed that they had annulled the suspension of Registrar KS Anil Kumar, while Ciza Thomas, who is presently holding charge of Vice Chancellor, said the decision was invalid.

The single point agenda of the Syndicate meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor on Sunday, was to "finalise the statement of facts on the Registrar's suspension". The statement of facts is to be submitted by the varsity's standing counsel before the High Court on Monday in a case filed by the Registrar challenging his suspension.

During the meeting, the pro-Left Syndicate members insisted that the Registrar's suspension should be discussed. The Vice Chancellor turned down this demand, citing that the matter was off the agenda of the meeting. This led to heated arguments from both sides. According to the Vice Chancellor, the meeting could not even discuss the item on the agenda owing to protests by a section of Syndicate members.