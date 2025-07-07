CUK unveils future-ready 4-year UG programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Central University of Kerala (CUK) has unveiled three dynamic four-year honours programmes for the 2025-26 academic session. The courses -- BSc (Hons) Biology with Research, BCom (Hons) Financial Analytics and BCA (Hons) -- are aimed to equip students with specialised skills for emerging global opportunities and dynamic market environment.

Designed to be flexible and future-focused, these programmes incorporate multiple-entry and exit options, allowing students to earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, and a degree after three. Those completing the fourth year will receive an honours degree with research, enabling direct entry into PhD programmes or a fast-tracked one-year postgraduate course.

“The current employment landscape is being reshaped by digital innovation, climate exigencies, and data-centric industries. The Central University of Kerala’s newly introduced undergraduate programmes are designed to be more than academic offerings. They are strategic spring boards into the careers of the future,” said CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof Siddu P Algur.

In the BCom (Hons) Financial Analytics programme, students will gain hands-on experience with python, power BI, and global financial databases, empowering them to forecast market trends, detect fraud, and manage financial risks with precision.

The BCA (Hons) programme covers a comprehensive array of fields -- data science, AI, machine learning, software development, cyber security, full-stack development, and system analysis. The BSc (Hons) Biology: Life Sciences in the Age of Innovation programme equips students for careers in biotech clusters, environmental consultancy, pharmaceuticals, public health, or academic research.

Admissions will be based on scores from the Common University Entrance Test. The applicants must also register separately on the university’s official website once results are released. With 26 departments currently offering PG and doctoral programmes, the launch of these new UG courses marks a transformative leap in CUK’s commitment to holistic, interdisciplinary education.