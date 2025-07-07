Kerala MVD to launch app to guide learner’s licence candidates

KOCHI: The state motor vehicles department (MVD) is tightening the noose for learner’s licence applicants, while at the same time providing them the tools to sort it out. It is all set to launch the ‘MVD Leads’ mobile application, which is designed to be a guide for those tackling the new test format.

The app has easy-to-read material on theory of driving, road signs, road markings, besides driving tips. It will also feature question banks. Candidate can take mock tests at their convenience to reduce the stress of the real thing.

The app offers material in multiple languages, including Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

MVD has announced major changes to the learner’s test. The revised format, which is yet to be implemented, will include more questions and negative marking for wrong answers.

In place of the current 20-question format, the new test will contain 30 questions, with one mark for each right answer, and a 0.25 mark deduction for every wrong one. It will also have more options for multiple-choice questions. Authorities also plan to integrate theoretical questions.

“The app aims to educate candidates on driving and traffic rules and also prepare them for upcoming changes in the learner’s test. By using features such as the mock test, candidates can better prepare for the real version of the test. It has graphs of common mistakes and error patterns that candidates usually make while recording their responses,” said state Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.

“The app can also be used by students to claim their concession tickets for private bus journeys,” he said.

“The app will be compatible with Android and iOS platforms and will be launched within a month,” the commissioner said.

MVD Leads