Kerala University Syndicate 'reinstates' registrar, VC says move invalid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama unfolded at the special meeting of the Kerala University (KU) Syndicate on Sunday with the Left-dominated varsity body “revoking” the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar even as Ciza Thomas, who holds charge of vice-chancellor (VC), termed the decision invalid.

Amid uncertainty over the validity of the revocation of his suspension, the registrar reached the university on Sunday evening and re-assumed charge.

According to sources, Anil Kumar’s swift move, on the direction of the Syndicate, indicated that he would withdraw the case challenging his suspension in the High Court on Monday. The single-point agenda of the Syndicate meeting — chaired by the VC — was to “finalise the statement of facts on the Registrar’s suspension”, which is to be submitted before the High Court on Monday in the case filed by Anil Kumar.

During the meeting, pro-Left Syndicate members insisted that the registrar’s suspension be discussed. The VC turned down the demand, citing that the matter was not in the agenda. This led to heated arguments between both sides.

According to the VC, the meeting could not even discuss the item on the agenda owing to protests by a section of Syndicate members. Amid the protests, the VC called off the meeting and walked out. The Syndicate members, however, continued with the deliberations even after the VC dispersed the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Ciza said the claim of the pro-Left Syndicate members that the registrar’s suspension has been annulled had no validity as it was taken after the meeting was called off.

“Any proceedings carried out after the chair dispersed the meeting does not have any validity,” Ciza said.

She said the documents related to the statements of facts about the registrar’s suspension were distributed to Syndicate members but they chose not to discuss it.

Emerging after the meeting, Syndicate finance committee convener G Muraleedharan said the varsity body has decided to withdraw the registrar’s suspension. “Also, a three-member committee has been constituted to probe the entire incidents leading to the official’s suspension,” Muraleedharan said.