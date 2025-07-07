Nipah patient remains in critical care; daughter tests negative

KOZHIKODE: A woman from Palakkad who recently tested positive for Nipah virus, remains in critical condition at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. She is currently receiving critical care in the hospital’s specialised Nipah isolation unit.

The patient was initially admitted to a private medical facility in Perinthalmanna. However, late on Saturday night, due to a significant deterioration in her health, she was transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College. Her symptoms, consistent with a severe viral infection, first appeared on July 1, prompting her to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, the test results of the woman’s 10-year-old daughter has come back negative. The Palakkad district authorities said on Sunday that three people from the patient’s primary contact list are under isolation at various hospitals as a precaution. So far, 173 people have been included in the official contact list.

The state’s health department has strengthened its surveillance efforts across three key districts: Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode. These areas are under heightened scrutiny due to the recent travel and contact histories of the infected individuals. An official from the health department informed that at first glance, these two cases appear epidemiologically distinct. The timelines of symptom onset and the potential for a shared social gathering linking them are currently under rigorous investigation.

In response to the evolving situation, the health department has declared an intensified fever surveillance programme across all regions where Nipah cases have been identified. Specialised medical teams and rapid response units have been strategically deployed to actively monitor individuals on contact lists for any emerging symptoms.