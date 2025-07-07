Rooted in tradition & collective well-being, Abraham’s 'Oor' promotes 'healthy ageing'
PATHANAMTHITTA: In the heart of Central Travancore, where the challenges posed to senior citizens by the younger generation’s migration boom are becoming more evident, a middle-aged man has returned to his hometown and crafted a compassionate response to the growing concern of elderly care.
Junking the idea of old-age homes, Abraham P Kurien aka Biju, a resident of Mallappally, in Pathanamthitta, has created a lifeline for the elderly by establishing a unique support network based on his social entrepreneurship venture ‘Oor’.
“Oor is not an old-age home. It’s a temporary retreat that promotes healthy ageing while allowing seniors to stay in their own homes with dignity,” says Abraham. “Older people don’t like to leave their homes. That’s why we’ve built a support network around them,” he adds.
As a concept founded eight years ago, ‘Oor’ focuses on the collective well-being of the elderly.
It functions out of a building in Mallappally that is truly exceptional, in that it was accomplished without altering the lay of the land. Moreover, the entire construction employed only reused materials.
According to Abraham, who worked for an NGO in Delhi for three decades, the construction used repurposed materials from 24 old buildings, including houses, schools, hospitals, and churches. He acquired and dismantled 16 of the structures, while sourcing materials from the rest.
The wood for the three-storey building, spanning an area of 12,000 sqft, was sourced from several tharavadu (heritage mansions), some dating back 900 years. The entire structure blends traditional elegance with modern functionality.
The building was designed by architect R D Padma Kumar, a close associate of the late Laurie Baker, and executed by the Kottayam unit of the Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development (Costford). Notably, it also features remnants from the first goods shed at Kottayam railway station and Kottayam KSRTC’s first building. The project also serves as a venue for community gatherings, residential programmes, and cultural events.
Abraham and his team of 12 provide a range of services tailored to meet the needs of senior citizens. Their offerings include food delivery from their kitchen and an ayurveda health facility. It also provides temporary accommodation for elderly parents whose families may be away for work or other commitments.
Hundreds of homes within an 8km radius receive their service. Abraham’s team assists seniors in availing laboratory facilities, arranging medical services and even coordinating transportation for medical appointments. Oor also offers accommodation for NRIs and foreigners, with daily stay packages for two people ranging from `2,750-3,750. Meals can also be pre-ordered and delivered to homes for special events and functions.
Through Oor, Abraham has created a sustainable living space and a vibrant community hub deeply rooted in tradition, care, and collective well-being.