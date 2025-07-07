Rooted in tradition & collective well-being, Abraham’s 'Oor' promotes 'healthy ageing'

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the heart of Central Travancore, where the challenges posed to senior citizens by the younger generation’s migration boom are becoming more evident, a middle-aged man has returned to his hometown and crafted a compassionate response to the growing concern of elderly care.

Junking the idea of old-age homes, Abraham P Kurien aka Biju, a resident of Mallappally, in Pathanamthitta, has created a lifeline for the elderly by establishing a unique support network based on his social entrepreneurship venture ‘Oor’.

“Oor is not an old-age home. It’s a temporary retreat that promotes healthy ageing while allowing seniors to stay in their own homes with dignity,” says Abraham. “Older people don’t like to leave their homes. That’s why we’ve built a support network around them,” he adds.

As a concept founded eight years ago, ‘Oor’ focuses on the collective well-being of the elderly.

It functions out of a building in Mallappally that is truly exceptional, in that it was accomplished without altering the lay of the land. Moreover, the entire construction employed only reused materials.

According to Abraham, who worked for an NGO in Delhi for three decades, the construction used repurposed materials from 24 old buildings, including houses, schools, hospitals, and churches. He acquired and dismantled 16 of the structures, while sourcing materials from the rest.

The wood for the three-storey building, spanning an area of 12,000 sqft, was sourced from several tharavadu (heritage mansions), some dating back 900 years. The entire structure blends traditional elegance with modern functionality.