Scenic charm of Kerala's Kuttanad 'captures' new horizons

ALAPPUZHA: The serene backwaters of Alappuzha and Kuttanad, once known only to local fishermen and farmers, are today a global tourist attraction. With its coconut groves, glittering lakes and lagoons, and waterlogged paddy fields, Kuttanad has long been a treasure trove of scenic wonders. Its pristine charm had attracted filmmakers since the 1990s, and over 200 movies in various languages have employed its captivating backdrops.
But, the visual charm of Kuttanad has not been limited to the silver screen. The rise of drone technology and social media platforms offered new ways to capture and share the region’s breathtaking landscapes.
The entry of Charly K C, an event photographer-turned-visual storyteller of the state’s backwaters, has further enhanced the scene. The 40-year-old Muhamma resident’s efforts have played a role in providing a new perspective to Kerala’s natural beauty. Charly’s journey began with a passion for photography.
“I started out capturing weddings and other events,” he recalls. “In 2014, I began sharing my work on social media. Later, I bought a drone camera and focused on capturing the natural beauty of Alappuzha, especially the backwaters and beaches.”
Since then, Charly has shot more than 500 photographs, many of which have gone viral online. From aerial views of Pathiramanal Island to the quaint village roads of Kainakari and the mesmerising sights of ‘islands’ created by flooded paddy fields, his lens capture the poetic beauty of Kuttanad in stunning detail.
“Every village, every flooded paddy field has a story,” says Charly. “I try to show how nature and life coexist in this unique landscape.”
But Charly’s work isn’t just artistic, it’s entrepreneurial. “Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram offer revenue for popular posts,” he says. “That has allowed me to invest more, expand my horizons, and even travel to other states. I’ve now started posting 360-degree photographs as well, and every image gets over 50,000 views on average.”
Charly’s success reflects a broader trend where passion, technology and social media converge to empower individual creators and promote regional tourism.