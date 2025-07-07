Scenic charm of Kerala's Kuttanad 'captures' new horizons

ALAPPUZHA: The serene backwaters of Alappuzha and Kuttanad, once known only to local fishermen and farmers, are today a global tourist attraction. With its coconut groves, glittering lakes and lagoons, and waterlogged paddy fields, Kuttanad has long been a treasure trove of scenic wonders. Its pristine charm had attracted filmmakers since the 1990s, and over 200 movies in various languages have employed its captivating backdrops.

But, the visual charm of Kuttanad has not been limited to the silver screen. The rise of drone technology and social media platforms offered new ways to capture and share the region’s breathtaking landscapes.

The entry of Charly K C, an event photographer-turned-visual storyteller of the state’s backwaters, has further enhanced the scene. The 40-year-old Muhamma resident’s efforts have played a role in providing a new perspective to Kerala’s natural beauty. Charly’s journey began with a passion for photography.

“I started out capturing weddings and other events,” he recalls. “In 2014, I began sharing my work on social media. Later, I bought a drone camera and focused on capturing the natural beauty of Alappuzha, especially the backwaters and beaches.”