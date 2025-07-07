Kerala

Withdraw KSERC proposal, says Chennithala

The senior Congress leader alleged that the move appears to benefit battery manufacturers rather than promote clean energy adoption.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, through an open letter, to withdraw the renewable energy regulations proposed by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), warning that the move would adversely impact thousands of rooftop solar power producers.

In the letter sent on Sunday, Chennithala said the Renewable Energy and Related Matters Regulations, 2025 — released by the KSERC in May and headed by T K Jose — places undue emphasis on energy storage systems and introduces complex billing methods that would burden solar power producers. He alleged that the move appear to benefit battery manufacturers rather than promote clean energy adoption.

