‘Fresh-Up Homes’ to come up at remote tourist getaways in Kerala

The project is being implemented by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society (KRTM), and Rs 25 lakh has been allocated for it.
Standalone photo:International tourists enjoying fresh cut-fruits from a wayside fruit stall at Kovalam beach.Photo | EPS
Shainu Mohan
Updated on
2 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to take a major stride in women-friendly tourism with the launch of ‘Fresh-Up Homes’ — an initiative aimed at providing clean and safe rest facilities for female travellers at rural and remote destinations.

The initiative aims to address critical infrastructure gaps — especially the lack of adequate sanitation facilities — in emerging tourist destinations along with women empowerment by offering financial support to 100 women-led Fresh-Up Homes across the state.

The project is being implemented by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society (KRTM), and Rs 25 lakh has been allocated for it. Each Fresh-Up Home will feature essential amenities including a toilet, bathroom, clean water, ventilation, lighting and a sanitary pad incinerator — creating a safe and hygienic pit stop for women on the move.

An senior official with the tourism department said women entrepreneurs registered with the KRTM will receive a financial grant of Rs 25,000 per unit. The subsidy will be disbursed in two instalments — Rs 12,000 upfront and Rs 13,000 after the completion of the facility.

“Fresh-Up Homes can be set up on private land owned by the entrepreneur or attached to existing homes, making it a flexible and low-investment business model,” the official said.

Govt aims to promote inclusive devpt

“This initiative is part of the state’s broader vision to become a model state for women-friendly and sustainable tourism. It not only addresses a basic infrastructure need but also empowers women to become active participants in the tourism economy,” the official said.

The plan is to give priority to existing homestays, farm stays, agri-tourism units and ethnic cuisine experience units that meet the classification norms laid out by the tourism department. Selected units will undergo a verification process to ensure they comply with required standards. “By linking Fresh-Up Homes with local tourism packages, the government aims to promote inclusive development and encourage more women to travel confidently to less commercialised locations without fear of safety. This is a model initiative to prove how community-based infrastructure can elevate both the tourist experience and women’s participation in the industry,” the official said.

