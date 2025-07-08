‘Fresh-Up Homes’ to come up at remote tourist getaways in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to take a major stride in women-friendly tourism with the launch of ‘Fresh-Up Homes’ — an initiative aimed at providing clean and safe rest facilities for female travellers at rural and remote destinations.

The initiative aims to address critical infrastructure gaps — especially the lack of adequate sanitation facilities — in emerging tourist destinations along with women empowerment by offering financial support to 100 women-led Fresh-Up Homes across the state.

The project is being implemented by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society (KRTM), and Rs 25 lakh has been allocated for it. Each Fresh-Up Home will feature essential amenities including a toilet, bathroom, clean water, ventilation, lighting and a sanitary pad incinerator — creating a safe and hygienic pit stop for women on the move.

An senior official with the tourism department said women entrepreneurs registered with the KRTM will receive a financial grant of Rs 25,000 per unit. The subsidy will be disbursed in two instalments — Rs 12,000 upfront and Rs 13,000 after the completion of the facility.

“Fresh-Up Homes can be set up on private land owned by the entrepreneur or attached to existing homes, making it a flexible and low-investment business model,” the official said.